LEGAL NOTICES

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 21 SP 24

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: March 25, 2022

Time of Sale: 10:30 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Ted Clayton, aka Ted A. Clayton and Caroline Clayton, aka Caroline F. Clayton

Address of Property: 1103 Boston Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 624 Page: 1822

Dated: March 6, 2020

Grantors: Ted Clayton and Caroline Clayton

Original Beneficiary: State Employees’ Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 2/25/22

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on 2/25/22

Exhibit “A”

BEGINNING at an existing 1-inch pipe, said existing 1-inch pipe being the northwestern corner of Lot Number 72 in Block “B” of the Boston Heights Subdivision, said existing 1-inch pipe also being located South 74 degrees 28 minutes 17 seconds East 149.59 feet from a right-of-way monument, said 1-inch pipe also being the northeastern corner of the property of Walter M. Elder as shown by Deed recorded in Book 469 at Page 806 of the Alexander County Registry and said existing 1-inch pipe being located in the southern right-of-way margin of Boston Heights Drive, SR 1650; thence with the northern boundary lines of Lots 72-81 of said subdivision, North 81 degrees 32 minutes 12 seconds East 273.45 feet to a 1-inch pipe; thence with the western margin of Boston Heights Drive, SR 1650, South 3 degrees 1 minute 22 seconds West 301.42 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set; thence with the western margin of Boston Heights Drive and the eastern margin of Lot Number 1, South 25 degrees 16 minutes 00 seconds East 103.50 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set; thence with the southern boundary lines of Lots 1-9 of said subdivision the next four (4) calls and distances: South 68 degrees 7 minutes 00 seconds West 38.90 feet to a computed point, South 78 degrees 32 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet to a computed point, South 83 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet to a computed point, and South 85 degrees 3 minutes 00 seconds West 25 feet to an existing 1-inch pipe, said existing 1-inch pipe being the southwestern corner of Lot Number 9 of said subdivision and the southeastern corner of Bobby R. Smith as the property of Smith is shown by Deed recorded in Book 446 at Page 26 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the eastern margin of the property of Bobby R. Smith, Book 446 at Page 26, and Walter M. Elder, Book 469 at Page 806, North 5 degrees 44 minutes 00 seconds West 403.50 feet to a 1-inch pipe, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.319 acres and containing all of Lots 1-9 and Lots 72-81 in Block “B” of the Boston Heights Subdivision according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, for Clyde R. Duncan and Frances M. Duncan dated 8/20/07, and as shown in plat prepared by Sam Rowe, Jr., R.S., dated March 25, 1965 and recorded in Plat Book 2 at Page 115 of the Alexander County Registry.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 512 at Page 175 of the Alexander County Registry. Also see Estate of Clyde R. Duncan in File 15-E-90 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County and Estate of Frances M. Duncan in File 19-E¬-303 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County.

PIN: 3769-31-3805

Property Address: 1103 Boston Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Odell Pennell, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2022.

LISA DENISE PENNELL

767 Jay Burke Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAMMY LYNN SPENCER, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Oren Spencer, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 14th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

TAMMY LYNN SPENCER,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Arthur Lee Watts, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2022.

VICTORIA S. WATTS

145 Edd Burgess Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of TIMOTHY ALLAN GLASS, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before June 16, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 16th day of March 2022.

Andrew S. Glass & Cole G. Glass Nunnaley

Co-Executors of the Estate of

TIMOTHY ALLAN GLASS

Robert D. Hinshaw, Esq.

185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James Foote Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2022.

ELOISE P. DAVIS

127 E Jay Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

INVITATION FOR BID NOTIFICATION

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments seeks bid proposals from agencies capable of providing services to residents age 60+ for fiscal years July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2024 through the Home and Community Care Block Grant. Funding requires a 10% local provider match (cash or in-kind). In-Home Aide Services must be provided by a licensed agency.

Service County Current FY22 State/Federal Funds*

Medical Transportation Burke $46,378

In-Home Aide Services Alexander $41,045

In-Home Aide Services Burke $205,200

In-Home Aide Services Caldwell $206,928

In-Home Aide Services Catawba $326,683

*Service levels and exact budget amounts are set annually in each county by planning committees at the end of April.

Interested parties are required to attend a bidder’s conference on Wednesday, March 30,

2022 at 2:00 P.M at Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

For more information, contact Tina Miller at 828-485-4212 or tina.miller@wpcog.org

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

21 CvD 238

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF LORENE CONNER, Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a white oak, Buford Deal and Jennis Mitchell’s corner, and runs South 250 West 209 feet to a spike beside an oak; thence North 530 West 550 feet to the road; thence with the road, North 650 East 209 feet to a spike; thence South 570 East 416 feet to the BEGINNING, containing TWO (2) acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007254, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1536 Rocky Face Church Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 8 day of February, 2022.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Don Franklin Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

KIMBERLY CAROL SIMMONS

2659 Little River Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Johnnie Lee Smart, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

TERRI WHISNANT ISHII

660 Pine Tree Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of William Lee Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of March, 2022.

JANETTE M. JAMES

731 Moose Dr.

Stony Point, NC 28678

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

21 CvS 500

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

DUSTIN PHARR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DUSTIN PHARR

Defendants

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. DUSTIN PHARR, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DUSTIN PHARR, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEING ALL OF Tract No. 3, 5.350 acres, as the same is shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 193, of the Alexander County Registry, to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description by metes and bounds.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011820, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 1779 Poplar Springs Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 21 day of February, 2022.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $43,768.00

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

21 CvS 501

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF INA FAY FARLEY, a/k/a INA FAYE FARLEY, a/k/a INA CLINE FARLEY

Defendant

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of an order of the Superior Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF INA FAY FARLEY, a/k/a INA FAYE FARLEY, a/k/a INA CLINE FARLEY, Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on March 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stone on the North bank of the public road in Vance Lackey’s line, and running with his line, North 12-1/2° East 22-1/4 poles to a stone in Lackey’s line; thence North 84° West 14-1/3 poles to a stone; thence South 24° West 18 poles to the bank of the road; thence with the road South 68° East 17 poles to the BEGINNING, containing two (2) acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011122, Alexander County Tax Office.

Address: 8611 Vashti Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 21 day of February, 2022.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $82,904.00

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Barbara Hepler Morrison, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of February, 2022.

DIANE H. FOX

92 South Bethlehem Terrace Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Myrtle Hardy Boyette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

JIMMY SHOEMAKE

91 Odell Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hill Junior Dula, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

GLENDA MOORE

170 Sunset Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Russell Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

TERESA DARLENE JENKINS

446 Ash Street

Kingsland, GA 31548

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of HOWARD DALE MOORE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before June 15, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of February, 2022.

Shanna Carter, Executor

ESTATE OF HOWARD DALE MOORE

306 Crosscut Dr.

Denver, North Carolina 28037

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

