Glenn Leslie Mays, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home.

Glenn was born on January 15, 1944, in Catawba County at Frye Hospital, the son of the late Blake Leslie Mays and Ruth Jenkins Mays.

Glenn was a US Army veteran, where he served with the military newspaper, Stars and Stripes. He was a diehard Tar Heel fan who attended UNC at Chapel Hill.

Although Glenn had numerous jobs throughout his life, most recently he worked part-time as a funeral director at Adams Funeral Home. He was also a stockholder and served as the current Chairman of the Board of Directors for Adams Funeral Home.

He also worked with the DAV to help with military honors, which meant a great deal to him. He was an avid fly fisherman who spent many enjoyable hours with his friends and his fishing pole. Woodworking in his shop and gardening in his yard also brought him hours of satisfaction.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott, who was the apple of his eye.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Carol King Mays of the home; his sister, Margaret Jimison (John); his much-loved step-daughter, Angie Biggs (Brad); his grandsons, Ryley and Garrett Nail; and his beloved step-daughters and their families, Jami Conoway (Jeff), Ryan, Raegan, Evan and Debi Giocondo (Alex), Blake, Jackson, and Ethan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Luke Lutheran Church with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. Dr. Robert Allen will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alexander Friends of the Library, c/o the Alexander County Library or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

