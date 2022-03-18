Brenda Sue Isenhour Schronce, 76, of Claremont, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 18, 1945, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Fred Franklin Isenhour and Fannie Elizabeth Goble Isenhour. She was a member of Mathis Chapel Baptist Church and employed in the furniture industry as a sewer.

She is survived by a son, Rev. Paul Schronce of Taylorsville; daughters, Becky Dellinger of Newton, Paula G. Schronce of the home, and Regina E. Brown of Sherrills Ford; and sisters, Pat Loftin and Teresa Isenhour of Claremont.

A private graveside service will be held at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Burke Mortuary-Newton.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

