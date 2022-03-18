Business Association announces 2022 plans

By MICAH HENRY

The Taylorsville Business Association met recently and has begun to reconnoiter and reestablish itself following setbacks during the COVID pandemic. TBA formed and adopted by laws in 2018, growing quickly to include a few dozen members before the pandemic.

“We wanted to reestablish the TBA and the role it should play in this county for businesses,” said Jennifer Martin, TBA President, who works as a real estate agent for Weichert Realtors® – Team Metro and is owner of boutique Pleasantries in Taylorsville. (She also serves as an advertising representative for The Times.)

Martin said of the March 3 meeting: “It was very productive and we want all involved. We will start this year by allowing our businesses to lead the way and celebrate our accomplishments from 2020.”

Thus far, the TBA has:

• Successfully established the Apple Core Trail in town to Compliment the Alexander County Courthouse Park;

• Secured a space on the Barn Quilt Project on the Alexander County Services Center downtown on West Main Avenue;

• Held a countywide meeting establishing a time-line and Mission Statement by county business leaders.

In addition to Martin as President, TBA is currently led by Vice President Brett Fansler, CVCC Alexander Center Director; and Treasurer Bob Bowen, co-founder of Robin’s Run. The TBA Secretary position is vacant at present.

The next TBA meeting is planned Thursday, April 7, at the CVCC-Alexander Center (on the hill) in Room 216. Chad Treadway of Cube Creative will discuss distinct challenges faced by rural and small-town businesses. His presentation will be entitled, “How To Market Your Rural Business Online.” A Chick-fil-A lunch will be provided.

On May 19, TBA President Jennifer Martin will host the meeting. She plans to hold a ribbon cutting and walk the half-mile Apple Core Trail, which begins at the Alexander County Services Center. A light lunch will be provided.

Subsequent meetings are planned at 11:30 a.m. on June 23, August 11, September 8 (5:30 p.m. in order to host a Business After Hours event and Apple Core Trail Run downtown), October 3, and November 10.

Please RSVP to attend a meeting by emailing jmartin@taylorsvilletimes.com or to request more information on the TBA.