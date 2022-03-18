Virginia Dare Inscore Edwards, 95, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.

Virginia Dare was born August 16, 1926, to the late Gordon William Inscore and Geneva Shew Inscore. She was a member of Cochran Street Baptist Church, Statesville. Virginia Dare worked at Rental Uniform.

Survivors include three sons, Jerry G. Edwards of Statesville, Randy Ervin Edwards, and Billy Thurman Edwards of Statesville; a daughter, Vickie Edwards Gilbert of Taylorsville; a brother, Robert Inscore of Statesville; and special granddaughter, Holly Gilbert of the home.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Aaron will officiate. Virginia Dare will lie in state Friday, March 25, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Edwards Family.