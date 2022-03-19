Dwight Ray Williams, 77, of Olin, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.

Dwight was born on August 14, 1944, in Iredell County, to the late Roy Ray Williams and Margie Shumaker Williams. He was a construction worker and was a member of Grassy Knob Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Dale Ray Williams of Olin; a daughter, Nicki Somers of Statesville; and two sisters, Earlene McGrady of Trap Hill, and Mary Crosby of Statesville.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery. Edward Shumaker will officiate. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Grassy Knob Baptist Church, 333 Grassy Knob Rd., Union Grove, NC 28689.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Williams Family.