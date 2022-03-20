Wilma Jean Stokes, 93, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Wilma was born on August 8, 1928, in Alexander County to the late Theadore Newland and Ollie Bailey Newland.

Wilma was a lifelong member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, where she was a missionary worker and sang in the choir. She worked at Lewittes Furniture and later retired from Valley Nursing Center.

She was known for her social missionary work. She enjoyed being involved with senior citizen events, walking the track, playing basketball, and was a champ at checkers.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Roland Stokes Sr.; daughter, Betty Jean Browlow; and sons, Micky Stokes and Theadore Levon Stokes.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Doretha Lawal of New York, Taheerah “Catherine” Hasan (Muhammad) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Kay Ivey Jones of Taylorsville; son, Earnest Roland Stokes Jr. of Taylorsville; sister, Sue Newland Caldwell of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Rachel Millsaps of Taylorsville; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Pastor Kevin Ussery and Rev. Sterling Howard will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

