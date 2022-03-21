Adonna Lynne Bunton Dickerson, 64, passed away in Iredell County at Gordon Hospice House after a short illness on March 21, 2022.

She was born to the late Claude Atwell and Frances Patterson Bunton on November 16, 1957, in Iredell County. Adonna loved to teach music to children.

Those left to cherish the memories of Adonna include a daughter, Taylor Dickerson, and a sister, Gloria Daniel.

Visitation for Ms. Dickerson will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Hiddenite United Methodist Church from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Hiddenite United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be with the family.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

