Keyley Shae Design Co. opens

Keyley Shae Design Co., owned and operated by Keyley Shae Sigmon, is now open for business in Alexander County offering a variety of personalized items including apparel, signs, magnets, mugs, phone cases, keychains, and much more. The new business is located at 117 East Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville, next to Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation invites the public to a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to welcome Keyley Shae Design Co. to Alexander County.

“Growing up, art was always a passion of mine, one of those things where you just know you were created for it,” said Sigmon.

A 2018 graduate of Alexander Central High School, Sigmon was encouraged by art teachers and her family to pursue a career in art. Her original plans to attend a four-year college with a major in Graphic Design pivoted after she began sharing her art on social media. Interest in her art quickly grew from being a hobby to creating art every day as a profession.

“When my business continued to grow even more in the first few months of college, I decided to change paths and get an Associate’s Degree in Advertising and Graphic Design at CVCC,” said Sigmon.

While running her business full time while attending college, Sigmon was able to receive her degree in May 2021. Since then, Sigmon operated her full-time business out of her home. Yet, she was ready to take the next step and move her almost four-year-old business into a commercial storefront space.

Growing up in Taylorsville and being an Alexander Central alumna, it was an easy choice for her to locate her studio in the same town where it all started.

“From the very beginning, I have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and support I receive from the people of Taylorsville and surrounding counties,” said Sigmon.

This confidence allowed Sigmon to not only grow her business in Alexander County but also have artwork in all 50 states and overseas, murals in multiple schools, products sold in other small businesses, as well as painting the windows of several local businesses and painting spirit rocks at elementary and middle schools.

Sigmon invites the public to attend her two-day grand opening on Friday, March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (with a ribbon cutting at 4:00 p.m.), and Saturday, March 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about Keyley Shae Design Co., check out @keyleyshaedesignco on Facebook or Instagram or visit https://keyleyshaedesignco.com/ to order your customized merchandise.