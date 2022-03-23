LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Brenda Queen Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

MECIA REESE COMPTON

255 36th Ave Circle NW Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr13-22p

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on April 5th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearing will be to hear citizen input regarding the possibility of permanently closing 1 block of 2nd Street SW between the Alexander County Public Services Building and the new County Park in order to create additional parking. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

mar30-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Brenda Austin Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

SHERRY ELLER

456 Jane Sowers Rd

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

apr13-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Ann Payne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

KENNETH RAYMAND PAYNE

397 Bennett Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

apr13-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Doris M Pempkowski, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

NANCY R MURRAY

1745 Friendship Church Rd Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr13-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 66

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Timothy Michael Wright, Unknown Spouse of Timothy Michael Wright

TO: Timothy Michael Wright, Unknown Spouse of Timothy Michael Wright

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING ALL of Lot No. 2 of the CLAUDETTA M. POTTS SUBDIVISION, as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 230, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0062769, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 81 Tarlton Dr

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 3, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 18, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr6-22c

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Special Proceedings No. 21 SP 24

Substitute Trustee: Philip A. Glass

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Date of Sale: March 25, 2022

Time of Sale: 10:30 a.m.

Place of Sale: Alexander County Courthouse

Description of Property: See Attached Description

Record Owners: Ted Clayton, aka Ted A. Clayton and Caroline Clayton, aka Caroline F. Clayton

Address of Property: 1103 Boston Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Deed of Trust:

Book : 624 Page: 1822

Dated: March 6, 2020

Grantors: Ted Clayton and Caroline Clayton

Original Beneficiary: State Employees’ Credit Union

CONDITIONS OF SALE: Should the property be purchased by a third party, that person must pay the tax of Forty-five Cents (45¢) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

This sale is made subject to all unpaid taxes and superior liens or encumbrances of record and assessments, if any, against the said property, and any recorded leases. This sale is also subject to any applicable county land transfer tax, and the successful third party bidder shall be required to make payment for any such county land transfer tax.

A cash deposit of 5% of the purchase price will be required at the time of the sale. Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.30 (d) and (e). This sale will be held open ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

Residential real property with less than 15 rental units, including single-family residential real property: an order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

Dated: 2/25/22

Philip A. Glass, Substitute Trustee Nodell, Glass & Haskell, L.L.P.

Posted on 2/25/22

Exhibit “A”

BEGINNING at an existing 1-inch pipe, said existing 1-inch pipe being the northwestern corner of Lot Number 72 in Block “B” of the Boston Heights Subdivision, said existing 1-inch pipe also being located South 74 degrees 28 minutes 17 seconds East 149.59 feet from a right-of-way monument, said 1-inch pipe also being the northeastern corner of the property of Walter M. Elder as shown by Deed recorded in Book 469 at Page 806 of the Alexander County Registry and said existing 1-inch pipe being located in the southern right-of-way margin of Boston Heights Drive, SR 1650; thence with the northern boundary lines of Lots 72-81 of said subdivision, North 81 degrees 32 minutes 12 seconds East 273.45 feet to a 1-inch pipe; thence with the western margin of Boston Heights Drive, SR 1650, South 3 degrees 1 minute 22 seconds West 301.42 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set; thence with the western margin of Boston Heights Drive and the eastern margin of Lot Number 1, South 25 degrees 16 minutes 00 seconds East 103.50 feet to a new 1/2-inch rebar set; thence with the southern boundary lines of Lots 1-9 of said subdivision the next four (4) calls and distances: South 68 degrees 7 minutes 00 seconds West 38.90 feet to a computed point, South 78 degrees 32 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet to a computed point, South 83 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet to a computed point, and South 85 degrees 3 minutes 00 seconds West 25 feet to an existing 1-inch pipe, said existing 1-inch pipe being the southwestern corner of Lot Number 9 of said subdivision and the southeastern corner of Bobby R. Smith as the property of Smith is shown by Deed recorded in Book 446 at Page 26 of the Alexander County Registry; thence with the eastern margin of the property of Bobby R. Smith, Book 446 at Page 26, and Walter M. Elder, Book 469 at Page 806, North 5 degrees 44 minutes 00 seconds West 403.50 feet to a 1-inch pipe, the point and place of BEGINNING, containing 2.319 acres and containing all of Lots 1-9 and Lots 72-81 in Block “B” of the Boston Heights Subdivision according to survey of Carl D. Bunton, Registered Land Surveyor, for Clyde R. Duncan and Frances M. Duncan dated 8/20/07, and as shown in plat prepared by Sam Rowe, Jr., R.S., dated March 25, 1965 and recorded in Plat Book 2 at Page 115 of the Alexander County Registry.

FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 512 at Page 175 of the Alexander County Registry. Also see Estate of Clyde R. Duncan in File 15-E-90 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County and Estate of Frances M. Duncan in File 19-E¬-303 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County.

PIN: 3769-31-3805

Property Address: 1103 Boston Rd. Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

mar23-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Odell Pennell, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2022.

LISA DENISE PENNELL

767 Jay Burke Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr6-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAMMY LYNN SPENCER, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Oren Spencer, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 14th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

TAMMY LYNN SPENCER,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

apr6-22p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Arthur Lee Watts, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2022.

VICTORIA S. WATTS

145 Edd Burgess Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

apr6-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of TIMOTHY ALLAN GLASS, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before June 16, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 16th day of March 2022.

Andrew S. Glass & Cole G. Glass Nunnaley

Co-Executors of the Estate of

TIMOTHY ALLAN GLASS

Robert D. Hinshaw, Esq.

185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

notice

apr6-22c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James Foote Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2022.

ELOISE P. DAVIS

127 E Jay Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr6-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Don Franklin Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

KIMBERLY CAROL SIMMONS

2659 Little River Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar30-22p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Johnnie Lee Smart, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

TERRI WHISNANT ISHII

660 Pine Tree Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

mar30-22p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of William Lee Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of March, 2022.

JANETTE M. JAMES

731 Moose Dr.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

mar30-22p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Barbara Hepler Morrison, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of February, 2022.

DIANE H. FOX

92 South Bethlehem Terrace Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

mar23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Myrtle Hardy Boyette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of February, 2022.

JIMMY SHOEMAKE

91 Odell Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar23-22p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Hill Junior Dula, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

GLENDA MOORE

170 Sunset Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

mar23-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of James Russell Jenkins, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of March, 2022.

TERESA DARLENE JENKINS

446 Ash Street

Kingsland, GA 31548

executor

mar23-22p