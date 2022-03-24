Ashlie Lynn Workman, 34, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

She was born on August 19, 1987, in Charleston, South Carolina, to David Workman and Lisa L. Mackie.

She was preceded in death by an uncle, Timothy Charles Lowrance; an aunt, Michelle Workman; paternal grandparents, Cliff Workman and Mary Workman; maternal great-grandparents, TS and Mary Martin; and paternal great-grandparents, Frank and Ilene Lowrance.

Ashlie is survived by her father, David Workman (April) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her mother, Lisa L. Mackie (Dennies Brit) of Summerville, South Carolina; two brothers, Timothy Workman (Elizabeth) of Great Falls, South Carolina, and Andrew Workman of Mint Hill; maternal grandfather, Charles Lowrance (Sandra) of Taylorsville; maternal grandmother, Melody Workman of Hildebran; a son, Tristan Alexander Fugate; a daughter, Sheylyne Grace Blackburn; an uncle, Rick Workman; a great-aunt, Lottie Martin of Hildebran; and a great-uncle, Mike Martin (Angie) of Conover.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church in Hildebran at 12:00 p.m.

