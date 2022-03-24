Johnnie Lee Parker, 85, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Johnnie was born on August 25, 1936, in Alexander County, to the late Henry Arthur Parker Sr. and Pearlie Watts Parker. Johnnie worked as an advertising agent and was a member of Third Creek Baptist Church.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Maxine Parker; a daughter, Danielle Parker; and five brothers, Henry Parker, Wade Parker, Donald Parker, Marvin Parker, and Jimmie Parker.

Survivors include a son, Johnnie Emanuel Parker and wife Sarah of Hiddenite; a brother, Stanly Parker and wife Connie of Stony Point; a sister, Faye Parker Little of Charlotte; and a granddaughter, Aaliyah Danielle Parker.

Johnnie Lee Parker was laid to rest on March 24, 2022, at Third Creek Baptist Church.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Parker Family.