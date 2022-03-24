Pictures of damage from March 23-24 storm

Residents along Archie Mtn. Lane and Mt. Olive Church Road sent these photos of storm damage on their property during the severe thunderstorm and possible tornado which occurred overnight Wednesday, March 23, and the earliest hours of Thursday, March 24.

Alexander County Emergency Management Office member Garrett Huffman noted that the damage appeared to be along a line about 2.5 miles in length, from near Gill Childers Road to the Mt. Olive Church Road and Russell Gap area. County staff members are still gathering information for storm damage assessments.

County officials say that anyone with storm damage from the March 23-24 nighttime storm is urged to contact Alexander County Emergency Management, 828-632-9336.