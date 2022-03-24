Vicky Ann Williams Banks, 69, of Hiddenite, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.

Vicky was born on August 23, 1952, in Rowan County, to the late Glenn Williams and Jackie Williams. She worked in the furniture industry as a sewer and she was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Williams.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, James Allen Banks of the home; two sons, James A. Banks Jr. of Statesville, and William Banks of Alabama; two daughters, Kathy Moss and husband Barry of Statesville, and Shelia Reeves of Statesville; two brothers, Danny Williams and wife Denise of Salisbury, and Glenn Williams of Salisbury; a sister, Trudy Morgan and husband Michael of Salisbury; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Banks Family.