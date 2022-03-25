Doris Mitchell Holtzclaw, 79, of Maiden, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home.

Doris was born on November 14, 1942, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late James Mitchell and Cecil Fincannon Mitchell.

She retired from the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to travel and collected nick-nacks. She loved her family, but most of all she loved the Lord.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Rita Bolick, Patsy Suddreth, Donna Stout, and Gladys Icenhour; and brothers, Kimmy Mitchell, RC Mitchell, and Jimmy Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 35 years, Clarence Holtzclaw of the home; her daughters, Mary Reavis of Iredell County, and Barbara Gaskin (Joey) of Hiddenite; her son, Carl Hurt of Hudson; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Rosemary Brown (Ronnie) and Diane Barnes, all of Taylorsville; her brothers, Harold Mitchell of Iredell County, and Johnny Mitchell (Wanda) of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Eddie Ratliff will officiate. Burial will follow in the Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

