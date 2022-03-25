Lail named ACHS principal

Mr. Jacob Lail has been named Alexander Central High School principal effective May 13, 2022.

Mr. Lail currently serves as the principal of West Alexander Middle School and has since July of 2019. During his tenure at West, he was recognized as the Alexander County Schools’ 2020 Principal of the Year. He led West Alexander to receive a redesignation as a North Carolina School to Watch.

Prior to his time at West, he served as an assistant principal at Alexander Central High School and East Alexander Middle School. Mr. Lail obtained his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He has a bachelor’s degree in History, secondary education from Appalachian State University. Prior to beginning his career in administration, he taught Advanced Placement (AP) United States History at Alexander Central and social studies at the middle and high school levels.

“I am extremely excited to take on this new leadership role. It is truly an honor to lead Alexander Central High School. They have a tradition of excellence, and I plan to continue that tradition. I look forward to building relationships with students, parents, staff, and community partners. Together we will challenge all students to achieve high levels of success,” Lail commented. “Go Cougars!”