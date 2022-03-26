Hoyte Lee Chapman, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Hoyte was born on March 15, 1945, to the late Arlee Chapman and Lula Bell Warren Chapman. He was a barber and was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. Hoyte loved to play Santa Clause, visiting schools and nursing homes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy “Dot” Hefner.

Survivors include two sons, Colby Lee Chapman and wife Kaley of Lincolnton, and Anthony Chadwick Chapman and wife Theresa of Jacksonville; two daughters, Jill C. Mooneyham and “Tim” Wingler of Hiddenite, and Renee C. Jenkins of Hiddenite; two sisters, Linda Beckham of Stony Point, and Audrey Cline of Taylorsville; and seven grandchildren, Kylie, London, Ashton, Dashia, Rachel, Nicholas, and Maverick.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 2, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 198, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Hoyte Chapman Family.