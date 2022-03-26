Lola Mae St. Clair, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Wilkes Medical Center.

Lola was born on August 27, 1933, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Obie St. Clair and Pattie Bentley St. Clair.

She had worked for Lewittes Furniture and was a loyal member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, which she loved. She enjoyed shopping and music.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Arlita Wike and Pauline Tedder; and brothers, Don, Ernest, Herman, Jesse and Howard St. Clair.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include Karen Lovette (Jimmy) of Alexander County; grandchildren, Katlyn Auton (Jason), and Ethan Lovette and girlfriend Chelsea Morris, all of Alexander County; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Declan Auton; sisters, Thelma Burgess (Max), Christine Ruploski, and Myrtle Warren; brothers-in-law, Jasper Wike and Bobby Tedder; and sister-in-law, Joyce St. Clair.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Rev. Robert Gragg will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state from 2 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Alexander County Hospice, or Wilkes County Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Lola Mae St. Clair.