Suzy Fortner Chapman, 62, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Suzy was born on July 16, 1959, in Augusta, Georgia. She was a member of New Salem Presbyterian Church.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Hughlett Norton.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph Anthony Chapman of the home; a daughter, Hollie Pharr and husband Brandon of Catawba; a brother, John Norton Jr. of Belmont; three sisters, Natalyn Price and husband Martin of Wilmington, Alice Sain and husband Randy of Washington, Utah, and Nina McLaurin and husband Eston of Clayton; and two grandchildren, Zakary and Zetta.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at New Salem Presbyterian Church. Pastor Curtis White will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Stony Point Cemetery.

