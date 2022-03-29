Willie Hazeline Keever, 87, of Statesville, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Iredell County.

Ms. Keever was born on Friday, July 13, 1934, in Alexander County, to the late Tommy Keever and Edith Icenhour Keever.

Willie worked as a hostess at Captains Galley. She enjoyed reading and knitting, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.

Including her parents, Willie was preceded in death by the father of her children, Joe Lynn Norton, and two sisters, Lucille Jenkins Warren and Nancy Shook.

Those left to cherish the memories of Ms. Keever include her sons, Howard L. Norton (Martha), Tommy Alan Norton (Roxanne), and Jimmy Keith Norton; grandchildren, Trey Norton (Nicole), Hope Johnson (Andrew), Cassey Benton (Terry), Michele Hardin (Jeff), Timmy Norton (Mandy), and Brittany Cothran (BW); great-grandchildren, TJ, Lena, Samilyn, M.E. Olivia, Gracie, Addie, Chesney, Johnny, Evie, Noah, Gemma, Lucas, Ollie, Sarah, Aubie, Jade, and Ellie; great-great-grandchild, Finlee; and special friends, Louis and Angie Payne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date. Rev. Ronald Brookshire will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

