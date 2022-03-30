“AC’s Got Talent” show to showcase students at ACHS



The Alexander Central High School Beta Club will sponsor AC’s Got Talent this Friday night, April 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the ACHS Auditorium.

“This year’s talent show consists of 11 acts of talented students from ACHS,” said Donna Reid, Business and Marketing Teacher and Beta Club Advisor.

Tickets are on sale now and are $5 before the show or $7 at the door.

“This year, we are proud to announce the following students will be participating: Rachel Dupuis, Alex Floyd, Lilly Haney, Abby Martin, Hunter Jamison, Mikayla Bartlett, Myla Ratchford, Jada Caesar, Christopher Bryant, Ariyanna McFarland, Nolan Heath and Grant Sizemore,” said Reid.

“Voting will be done by the audience, so make sure you’re in attendance so that you can vote for your favorite act!” she added.

The Beta Club is an academic and service club that has been in existence at ACHS since 1970. The club currently has over 200 active members.