Doris Iva Moree, 89, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Wilkes County.

Mrs. Moree was born on Tuesday, February 21, 1933, in Chesterfield, South Carolina, to the late William Barney and Lillie Linton.

Mrs. Moree attended Wingate College, where she earned an Associate Degree in Business. She used her skills from that degree as she worked in various positions at Clayton-Marcus, Watson’s Milling Company, and Alexvale Furniture.

Doris was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed baking and sharing her Butternut Pound Cake with family and friends. Doris was a talented seamstress and always had some article of clothing on her lap that needed Granny’s touch.

As the wife of a minister, Doris wore many hats in the churches they served such as choir member, WMU and Vacation Bible School director, Sunday School teacher, and any other task that “the little preacher” asked of her. She was always by her husband’s side, and, through the years, they were the perfect team. She was a good and faithful servant to her Heavenly Father and always made time to minister to the needs of others.

Including her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Horace Moree; brothers, Elton Linton and Joseph Linton; a sister, Evelyn English; and a grandchild, Caitlyn Price.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Moree include her children, Steve Moree (Lynne) and Iva Moree (Rick Tysinger); two brothers, Bobby Linton and Barney Linton Jr.; four grandchildren, Parks Price (Maggie), Patrick Moree (Taylor), Erin Kilby (Ricky), and Brandon Moree (Summer); four great-grandchildren, Lilyanne Kilby, Leighton Kilby, Stella Moree, and Scarlet Moree; caregivers, Tammy Icard, Crystal Craig, and Glenda Kilby; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church from 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Mickey Moree and Dr. Don Gordon will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Parks Price, Patrick Moree, Brandon Moree, Mike Absher, Andrew Scercy, and Rick Tysinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Caitlyn M. Price Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

