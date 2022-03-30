Glenna Mae Hendren, 88, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Glenna was born on May 3, 1933, the daughter of the late Roy Glenn and Bertha Mae Hendren. Glenna was a homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory include many nieces and nephews.

Glenna will lie in state on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Neal Walker will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1321, Statesville, NC 28677.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.