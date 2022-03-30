HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

THE SALVATION ARMY is hiring for a Family Store manager at our Taylorsville Family Store. BCBS medical, dental, vision insurance under $100/month, two weeks vacation, 11 paid holidays, six personal days, 12 sick days, 3% pension plan, 3% 401k match. Email resume to: rob.setliff@uss.salvationarmy.org.

CAREGIVER NEEDED to help with parents. 5-6 hrs. a day, 5 days a week Mon.-Fri., 1 pm to 6 pm. Minimal labor, some help with kitchen affairs. Contact Phone 704-968-4782, if no answer, please leave message.