March 31, 2022

LAND

     1 1/4 ACRE in Stony Point, $18,000. Approx. 220 ft. wide x 520 ft. long, trees back to the creek, 39 Tall Oaks Lane, Stony Point. Old mobile on property, water damage, tile field installed. Call 828-303-7287 or 704-761-9643.

 

