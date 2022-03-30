LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER NORTH CAROLINA

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Alexander County to vote in the following contests:

Democratic Primary Contests:

US Senate, US House of Representatives District 10

Republican Primary Contests:

US Senate, US House of Representatives District 10, NC Supreme Court Justice Seat 5, NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9, NC Court of Appeals Judge seat 11, NC State Senate District 36, Alexander County Board of Commissioners (unexpired term) .

Voters will not be required to show photo ID when they vote in the primary election on May 17, 2022. A North Carolina Superior Court has permanently enjoined the law requiring photo ID for voting. The court’s decision, which was issued Sept. 17, 2021, means that voters are not required to show photo ID in elections in North Carolina.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, May 17. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander Senior Center, April 28 until May 14. During the early voting period, the Alexander Senior Center will be open weekdays 8am to 7:30pm and Saturdays 8am to 3pm. Canvass will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Registered voters must request an absentee ballot with an official NC absentee ballot request form. There are two ways to submit the form:

1. Online through the NC Absentee Ballot Portal at votebymail.ncsbe.gov

2. on paper with the Absentee ballot request form available at the Board of Elections Office.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is 5pm Tuesday May 10. Completed paper request forms may only be returned in-person to the Alexander County Board of Elections by the voter, the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a Multipartisan Assistance Team, or delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service (DHL, FedEx, or UPS). Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a qualified person of their choice if a near relative or legal guardian is not available. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

Registered voters who are affiliated with the Democratic Party, Republican Party, or are unaffiliated may vote in this election. In a partisan primary, voters affiliated with a political party may only vote their party’s ballot and may not vote in another party’s primary. For example, a registered Republican may only vote in the Republican Party primary. Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic or Republican ballot in a primary election. A voter’s party affiliation is based on their party affiliation listed on their voter record as of the voter registration deadline.

Persons who are not already registered to vote in Alexander County must register by Friday, April 22 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during onestop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Ray Warren, Chairman Alexander County Board of Elections

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Robert A Carpenter

RE: Linda C Carpenter vs Robert A Carpenter

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 25, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 24th day of March, 2022.

Linda C Carpenter

107 Rodney Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carroll Eugene Cockrell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of March, 2022.

JANICE ADAMS COCKRELL

7085 Sulphur Springs Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2022-2023 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a Zoom/phone conference with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on April 14, 2022 at 3:30 pm. Please contact Dr. Robyn Helton at 828-632-7001 ext. 218 if you are interested in attending.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2022-2023 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at (828) 632-7001.

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2022-2023 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of economically disadvantaged children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments between May 2-16, 2022. Please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Executive Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs at 828-632-7001 ext. 218 for further information.

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to:

Dr. Robyn Helton

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Please make this request by May 3rd, 2022. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

GRANVILLE COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

22 SP 57

CAROLYN WILLIAMS, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF DIANNE GREEN ROBERTSON, DECEASED

V.

ALL PERSONS IN ESSE AND NOT IN ESSE WHO MAY CLAIM TO HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DIANNE GREEN ROBERTSON, DECEASED

TO: STEVIE ROBERTSON AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DIANNE GREEN ROBERTSON, deceased

Take notice that a Petition Against Unknown Heirs of Decedent Before Distribution was filed in the Office of the Granville County Clerk of Superior Court on March 21, 2022 in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is to determine any unknown heirs of the decedent, Dianne Green Robertson, who may be entitled to inherit from her estate. Any unknown heir that has not been identified by the Administrator of the Estate prior to the filing of the special proceeding is required to file a reply to the said Petition no later than May 9, 2022, said date being 40 days after the first publication of this notice. Failure to file a reply with the Granville County Clerk of Superior Court by such date shall act as a bar to any unknown heir of Dianne Green Robertson, deceased, being entitled to inherit from her estate. A reply to the said Petition shall be filed with the Granville County Clerk of Superior Court whose physical address and mailing address is 101 Main Street, Oxford, North Carolina 27565.

This the 30th day of March, 2022.

Andrea L. Hinshaw

Burns, Day & Presnell, PA

2626 Glenwood Ave., Ste. 560

Raleigh, North Carolina 27608

919-235-3839

Attorneys for Petitioner

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Brenda Queen Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

MECIA REESE COMPTON

255 36th Ave Circle NW Hickory, NC 28601

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on April 5th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearing will be to hear citizen input regarding the possibility of permanently closing 1 block of 2nd Street SW between the Alexander County Public Services Building and the new County Park in order to create additional parking. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Brenda Austin Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

SHERRY ELLER

456 Jane Sowers Rd

Statesville, NC 28625

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Ann Payne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

KENNETH RAYMAND PAYNE

397 Bennett Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Doris M Pempkowski, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

NANCY R MURRAY

1745 Friendship Church Rd Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 66

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Timothy Michael Wright, Unknown Spouse of Timothy Michael Wright

TO: Timothy Michael Wright, Unknown Spouse of Timothy Michael Wright

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING ALL of Lot No. 2 of the CLAUDETTA M. POTTS SUBDIVISION, as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 230, Alexander County Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0062769, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 81 Tarlton Dr

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 3, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 18, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Odell Pennell, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of March, 2022.

LISA DENISE PENNELL

767 Jay Burke Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAMMY LYNN SPENCER, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Oren Spencer, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 14th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

TAMMY LYNN SPENCER,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Arthur Lee Watts, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of March, 2022.

VICTORIA S. WATTS

145 Edd Burgess Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of TIMOTHY ALLAN GLASS, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned at 185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103, on or before June 16, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 16th day of March 2022.

Andrew S. Glass & Cole G. Glass Nunnaley

Co-Executors of the Estate of

TIMOTHY ALLAN GLASS

Robert D. Hinshaw, Esq.

185 Kimel Park Drive, Suite 200

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James Foote Davis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 16th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of March, 2022.

ELOISE P. DAVIS

127 E Jay Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Don Franklin Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

KIMBERLY CAROL SIMMONS

2659 Little River Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Johnnie Lee Smart, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of March, 2022.

TERRI WHISNANT ISHII

660 Pine Tree Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of William Lee Millsaps, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of March, 2022.

JANETTE M. JAMES

731 Moose Dr.

Stony Point, NC 28678

