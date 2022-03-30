Nancy “Libby” Miller, 75, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

She was born on January 28, 1947, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late James Sharpe and China Johnson Sharpe. She was a member of Hiddenite Baptist Church.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly, and a brother, Charles Sharpe.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include a daughter, Kerry; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a sister, Geraldine Icenhour of Winston-Salem; and brothers, Grover Sharpe of Hiddenite, and Jerry Sharpe of East Bend.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Hiddenite Cemetery. Rev. Zachary Deal and Rev. Mark Sharpe will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Nancy “Libby” Miller.