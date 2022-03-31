Tractor trailer crashes into home

A homeowner and tractor trailer driver both escaped injury when the 18-wheeler crashed into a local home on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The tractor trailer was traveling west on Millersville Road that afternoon.

Trooper T.C. Clayton of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the driver, Charlie Jess Miller, age 47 of Claremont, was driving a Freightliner truck hauling a trailer for Hickory Springs Company. It appears the driver drove off the road on the right, overcorrected, and went off the roadway to the left, striking the garage portion on east corner of the front of the home at 2890 Millersville Rd. Clayton said the home was occupied at the time of the crash by one member of the family; she was fortunately in the rear of the home, away from the collision.

The trooper said Miller was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.

Damage was significant to both the home and the truck.