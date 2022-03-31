Voting machine testing planned

NOTICE OF LOGIC AND ACCURACY TESTING

The Alexander County Board of Elections will conduct logic and accuracy (L&A) testing on voting systems that will be used in the upcoming primary election. L&A testing ensures each voting system will correctly count and tabulate each ballot cast.

Before every election, county boards of elections complete L&A testing to ensure proper coding of ballots and tabulation of votes for every contest.

In an L&A test, ballots of each style are coded for a mock election and run through the tabulator. The tests check the voting system’s ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes. A bipartisan team oversees the preparation of the machines and ballots and conducts the tests.

L&A tests are open to the public. L&A testing will begin on Monday, April 4, 2022, and continue on a daily basis until complete. Testing will be conducted weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please contact the Board of Elections for more details about L&A testing, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681, phone 828-632-2990.

Patrick Wike

Alexander County Board of Elections Director



