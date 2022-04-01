Clyde Brantley Cook, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Taylorsville.

He was born on July 27, 1943, in Burke County, to the late Aaron Vernon and Mae Belle Carswell Cook. Clyde worked in the furniture business as an upholsterer. During his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports. Clyde was very active at Lebanon Baptist Church and served as a deacon at several churches during his life.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean Phinney; an infant daughter, Christy Mae Cook; the mother to his children, Maggie Dagenhart; sister, Wanda Hollifield; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Swink.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Cook include his son, Jimmy Cook (Pam); daughter, Regina Little (Troy); two stepsons, Todd Phinney (Donna) and Wesley Phinney; brother, AV Cook (Viola); two sisters, Daisy Ollis (Doug)and Faye Swink; grandchildren, Trevor Cook (Risa) and Justin Cook; four step-grandchildren, Matt Phinney (Misty), Christopher Phinney, Madison Phinney, and Nathan Phinney; and special friends, Bill Gowings and Rick Harrington.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Lebanon Baptist Church from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The service will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, at Lebanon Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Eddie Jolly will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church in c/o Tammy Fortner, 70 Mt. Olive Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.