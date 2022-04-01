Joyce Elder Lackey, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.

She was born on September 4, 1933, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Marce Elder and Mano Deal Elder.

Joyce was a member of the Taylorsville Church of God. She worked for many years at Schneider Mills and then finished out the rest of her years at Valley Nursing Center, working in the kitchen till she was 80 years old. She enjoyed mowing her yard and working in her flowers and reading her Bible.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton E. Lackey, to who she was married for 60 years and who passed in June of 2011; her siblings, Billy Elder, Bud Elder, Edna Elder Smith, Levada Elder Matheson, and Frances Elder Harrington.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Danny Lackey (Jeanne) of Taylorsville; grandson, Daniel Lackey of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Crystal Lackey (David Elder); great-grandchildren, Justin Matlock, Hunter Matlock, and Hannah Matlock; siblings, Johnny Elder (Judy), Wayne Elder (Joan), and Cozette Elder Millsaps (Billy); several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Gail James.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Taylorsville Church of God. Rev. Mark Albertino and Jim Childers will officiate. Burial will follow in the Carson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Iredell County Hospice or Taylorsville Church of God Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Joyce Lackey.