Martha Reid Mitchell, 75, of Stony Point, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born on May 16, 1946, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late William Paul Reid and Lorene Miller Reid.

Martha loved riding the Harley with her husband and a child’s laugh always made her smile. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William Lee Reid and Kenneth Wayne Reid, and a sister, Barbara Randall.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband of 32 years, Douglas Lynn Mitchell of Stony Point; her children, Wesley D. Campbell of Statesville, Angel Ladd (Corey) of Stony Point, Penny Mitchell (Joe) of Taylorsville, and Keith Mitchell of Butner; her grandchildren, Ashley Marie Ratliff of Hiddenite, Douglas “Little Doug” Ryan Ratliff (Keri) of Stony Point, Nathan Vincent Fuller (Bailey) of Bethlehem, and Athena Lynn Huffman of Taylorsville; her great-grandchildren, Adaleigh, Blayke, Blayne, Paelyn, Rhett, Holston, and Faith; brother, Paul Edward Reid of Statesville; sisters, Margaret Combs and Linda Stewart, both of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Martha Reid Mitchell.