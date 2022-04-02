Howard Stephen “Steve” Jone

Howard Stephen “Steve” Jones, 75, passed away after a short illness on April 2, 2022, in Catawba County.

He was born on March 9, 1947, in Catawba County, to the late Edgar Howard and Hazel Louise Starnes Jones. During his working career, he worked in the furniture industry. Steve was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church and, during his free time, he was an avid fisherman, rode motorcycles, and was a great carpenter.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Jones; a niece, Tammy Mathis; and a nephew, Tracy Mathis.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Jones include two sisters, Jan Roberts (Mike) of Hickory, and Belinda Cole of Vale; two brothers, Bruce Jones of Newton, and Barry Jones (Wanda) of Newton; and two nephews, Stacy Mathis of Hickory, and Bobby Jones (Brittany) of Hickory.

A memorial service will be held at Smyrna Baptist Church on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Mitch King will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church at 6174 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.