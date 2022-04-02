Jacqueline “Jackie” McGinnis Gabriel, 56, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, after an extended illness at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro.

Jackie was born on May 3, 1965, in Iredell County, to Charles Culp McGinnis of Hiddenite, and Lonja Smith Joyner of Statesville. Jackie worked in manufacturing as a supervisor and she was a faithful member of Horizon Church in Statesville.

Survivors include her husband, Herman “Gabe” Gabriel of the home; two sons, Quentin McGinnis of Hiddenite, and Christopher Lamar Jackson of Salisbury; a daughter, Antonia Joyce McGinnis of Statesville.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Horizon Church in Statesville. Rev. Charles Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, April 8, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at Horizon Church. Burial will follow at Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Gabriel Family.