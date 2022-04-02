Sherrill Dean Everhart Kerley, 72, of Lenoir, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Caldwell Hospice after an extended illness.

Sherrill was born September 28, 1949, in Caldwell County, to the late Claude Lee Everhart and Effie Setzer Everhart. Sherrill worked in furniture and she was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include her husband, Troy Dean Kerley of the home; two sons, Christopher Lee Kerley and wife Naomie of South Carolina, and Phillip Daniel Kerley and wife Emily of Hickory; and three daughters, Sara Louise Oxentine and husband Greg of Wilkesboro, Martha Ann Kerley and “Kyle Shepherd” of Taylorsville, and Becky Ann Williams and husband Danny of Hickory. Sherrill had 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church. Rev. Phillip Coffey will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Sherrill Kerley Fund at 1723 Draco Rd., Lenoir, NC 28645.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Kerley Family.