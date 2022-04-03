Alva Jean Milstead, 75, formally of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in Nebo.

Alva was born on June 16, 1946, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Charlie Ray Milstead and Cecila Elizbeth Wilson Milstead.

She attended Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed going to the Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meetings.

Inurnment will be at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Alva Jean Milstead.