Raymond “Ray” Charles Blasius, Jr., 75, of Stony Point, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Ray was born February 27, 1947, in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Raymond Charles Blasius and Doris Kunze Blasius. Ray served four years in the Coast Guard.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Jo Blasius of the home; and a daughter, Kimberly Blasius.

A private service will be held at a later time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Blasius Family.