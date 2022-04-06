HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

CAREGIVER NEEDED to help with parents. 5-6 hrs. a day, 5 days a week Mon.-Fri., 1 pm to 6 pm. Minimal labor, some help with kitchen affairs. Contact Phone 704-968-4782, if no answer, please leave message.

************

SET-UP & PAVING CREWS – Looking for a Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. MUST have valid NC driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email april@ppavinginc.com.

************

NEED a responsible, dependable, and experienced senior care provider for an older gentleman the dates of April 18, 20, 22, 23: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day. Must be compassionate and trustworthy. Duties include: Mobility Assistance, Bathing / Dressing, Transferring, Meal Preparation, Medicines, Companionship, Light housekeeping, etc. Must have own transportation. Home is pet and smoke free. Experience and good work references are required. Pay $17-$22 an hour depending on qualifications. Must pass background check. Call 704-621-0571 between the hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Serious inquires only.