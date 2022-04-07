Man charged with child abuse

A Taylorsville man is facing a serious charge of child abuse after his child suffered severe injuries, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Roger Dale Adkins, III, W/M, age 25 of Taylorsville was arrested and charged with Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury. This charge stems from an ongoing investigation by Alexander County Sheriff’s Office detectives that began in late March 2022.

Adkins is the biological father of the victim, who was approximately six to seven months old when the assaults occurred. The assault is believed to have occurred at the father’s residence. Injuries sustained include multiple broken bones. The child is currently hospitalized.

Adkins was placed under a $20,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, April 11, 2022, in Alexander County District Court.