William “Bill” Millard Hodges, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.

Bill was born October 24, 1954, in Alabama, to the late William Jasper Hodges and Eloise O’Quinn. Bill worked in manufacturing and served in the US Army.

Survivors include a sister, Pamela West of Bethlehem.

Services are unavailable at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Hodges Family.