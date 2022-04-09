James Allen Banks, 74, of Hiddenite, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at his home.

James was born November 27, 1947, in Georgia, to the late Bill Banks and Georgia Mae Banks. James was in the US Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was a diesel mechanic and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vicky Ann Banks, two brothers, and two sisters.

Survivors include two sons, James A. Banks Jr. of Statesville, and William Banks of Alabama; two daughters, Kathy Moss and husband Barry of Statesville, and Shelia Reeves of Statesville; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Banks Family.