Virgil Lee Duncan, 81, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a brief illness.

Virgil was born November 3, 1940, in Iredell County, to the late Dolphus Duncan and Essie Duncan. He was in the US Navy and was a truck driver. Virgil was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Robin Duncan of Statesville; and two sisters, Trudy Fox of Statesville, and Traci Braido of Concord.

Services are incomplete at Chapman Funeral Home.