Her long-awaited journey to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ came on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Connie Elizabeth Fox Icenhour was born on September 12, 1942, to Clyde C. Fox and Ethel Chapman Fox Auton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Rayford and Joyce Fox, and brother-in-law, Allen Icenhour, all of Taylorsville.

Left to treasure her memory is her husband of 59 years, Steve G. Icenhour of Taylorsville, and their two children, Donna Ray and husband Kevin of Chapel Hill, and Clark Icenhour and wife Susie of Taylorsville. Mrs. Icenhour had three grandchildren whom she adored and enjoyed spending time with, Katelyn, Zachary and Matthew Ray. She is also survived by her step-brother, Ralph Auton, and step-sister, Geneva Mays. She especially cherished the families of Charles and Heather Williams, Jason and Traci Williams, Barry, Dara, Lindy and Kimberlyn Swift, and her friend and prayer warrior, Mrs. Shirley Dagenhart. Close to her heart were her nephews and niece, Brent Fox of Taylorsville, Elaine Fox (George Nicolas) of Flag Pond, Tennessee, Marty Fox of Taylorsville, and Jonathan Fox (Tami) of Taylorsville. She also loved her five great-nephews and seven great-nieces.

Mrs. Icenhour was a devout wife, mother, and grandmother and had a life-long love of teaching and sharing Jesus with children of all ages. She enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, working in her flower garden, and eating lunch with friends.

As a Christian follower of Jesus Christ, she placed the utmost importance on attending church, reading her Bible, and praying daily to her Creator. She was a member of Crosspoint Church and found much joy in serving The Lord. In her lifetime, she donated 64 pints of blood to the American Red Cross.

Pastor Chris Meade will officiate the church service on Sunday, April 17th, at Millersville Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Pallbearers are Zachary Ray, Matthew Ray, Brent Fox, Marty Fox, Jonathan Fox, and Jason Williams.

In lieu of flowers, at Mrs. Icenhour’s request, you may give to Alexander County Hospice, Millersville Christian Academy, or to the church of your choice.

The family is grateful for the love and support from Alexander County Hospice doctors, nurses, on-call staff, and anyone involved in her care.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Connie Elizabeth Fox Icenhour.