LAND By Editor | April 13, 2022 | 0 ************ 1 1/4 ACRE in Stony Point, $18,000. Approx. 220 ft. wide x 520 ft. long, trees back to the creek, 39 Tall Oaks Lane, Stony Point. Old mobile on property, water damage, tile field installed. Call 828-303-7287 or 704-761-9643. Posted in Classifieds, Land Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE April 13, 2022 | No Comments » FOR RENT April 13, 2022 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE April 13, 2022 | No Comments » FREE April 13, 2022 | No Comments » GENERAL April 13, 2022 | No Comments »