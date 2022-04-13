LEGAL NOTICES

************

Alexander County Board of Elections

Notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings

The following is a notice of Change in Time of Absentee Meetings in which the Alexander County Board of Elections will meet (if necessary) to approve the applications for absentee ballots for the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday May, 17 2022. Meetings will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office, 370 1st Avenue SW, pursuant to G.S. 163-230.1 (f). The Board may transact other business at this time.

2:00pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022

2:00pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

5:00pm Monday, May 16, 2022

2:00pm Thursday, May 17, 2022

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

apr13-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executor’s of the Estate of Clyde Brantley Cook, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2022.

JIMMY LYNN COOK

1028 County Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

REGINA COOK LITTLE

930 Old Charlotte Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may4-22p

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Marion Hall, Jr. of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of April, 2022.

John Marion Hall, III

11612 W Redfield Road

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Jaron Gurney, Attorney

910 Tate Blvd SE #108

Hickory, NC 28602

notice

may4-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Sue Mason Ostwalt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

JESSE DAVID OSTWALT

2094 Poplar Spring Road

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

may4-22p

************

Notice to Creditors

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 4, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of April, 2022.

Laura Hubbard Auten, Executrix

ESTATE OF HAZEL LAIL HUBBARD

1202 Pineview Dr.

Albemarle, NC 28001

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3207

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

notice

may4-22c

************

Town of Taylorsville

Special Meeting Notice

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville has called a special meeting at the Taylorsville Town Hall- Council Chambers on Thursday April 21st, 2022 at 10:00 am for the purpose of adopting a Resolution to apply for grant funding for a Merger Regionalization Feasibility (MRF) study. After the meeting, a FY 2022-2023 Budget Workshop will be held. All interested citizens are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

apr20-22c

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on May 3rd, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearing will be to hear citizen input regarding permanently closing 1 block of 2nd Street SW between the Alexander County Public Services Building and the new County Park in order to create additional parking. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

apr27-22c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Kimberly Campbell Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of July, 2021.

TESSA HALL PATRUM

970 Hopewell Church Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

may4-22p

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY EDC SHELL SITE GRADING

Sealed Bids for the construction of Alexander County Shell Building Mass Grading will be received by Alexander County EDC at 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28631, until 2:00 PM local time on April 25, 2022, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

Project Description of Work:

The project generally consists of the mass grading of approximately 22 acres including erosion control measures, seeding/grassing and restoration Alexander County Industrial Park site. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, with additive alternate bid items as indicated in the Bid Form.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:

Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc., 3701 Arco Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Charlotte, North Carolina 28217. Contact: Andre Lennon, PE, 980-260-2045, alennon@cecinc.com.

Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office or at the Alexander County EDC office at 119 NC-16 Unit A, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28631 on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Contractors will be required to be prequalified to bid the project. Refer to Article 6.0 of the Instructions to bidders. Interested bidders may obtain the Plans and Specifications on or after April 11, 2022 by one of the following means:

1. Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. alennon@cecinc.com and ryounts@cecinc.com (electronic transmission only)

2. Duncan Parnell. (Hardcopies at bidders cost) If documents are obtained from Duncan Parnell, it is the Contractor’s responsibility to notify the Issuing Office by email (alennon@cecinc.com) in order to receive project addenda, corrections or other revisions to the bidding documents. Obtaining these documents from any other source may result in obtaining incomplete and inaccurate information resulting in disqualification of bid.

The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

No bidders may withdraw his/her bid within 90 days after the actual date of the opening. Alexander County EDC reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and/or all bids.

Bidders must have a license to do work as a general contractor in the State of North Carolina, as set forth under Article 1 of Chapter 87 of the North Carolina General Statutes. The Contractor’s North Carolina License number shall be designated on the outside of the envelope containing the bid.

Bidders are required to comply with the non-collusion requirements set forth in the Bidding Documents. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Alexander County EDC encourages good faith effort outreach to local businesses, small businesses, Women’s Business Enterprises and Minority-Owned Firms.

notice

apr13-22c

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

22 SP 12

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Jerry W. Chatham (Deceased) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): Jerry W. Chatham, Heirs of Jerry W. Chatham: Brenda Reid Chatham) to John C. Warren, Trustee(s), dated December 28, 2006, and recorded in Book No. 503, at Page 0810 in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the promissory note secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 1:30 PM on April 29, 2022 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in Hiddenite in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING all of Lot No. Eight (8) of the G & S Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 5 on Page 121 of the Alexander County Registry, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 330 Ervin Lane, Hiddenite, North Carolina.

There is also conveyed with the land above described the 1993 Lake Springs Mobile Home by Fleetwood, size 56’ x 49’ Quad, Serial No. NCFLN69ABCD06429-LS, Title No. 1236530006, which is now permanently affixed to the property above described. The title to said mobile home to be cancelled on the records of the NC DMV and the required Affidavit for Removal of Manufactured Home from Vehicle Registration Files (MVR-46G) to be recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County.

FOR TITLE, see deed from Donald D. Lackey, Jr. and wife, Sandra C. Lackey, to Jerry W. Chatham dated December 28, 2006 and being recorded in the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, North Carolina 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Firm Case No: 4394 – 15938

notice

apr20-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 147

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Helen Lucille Brown, Niew Money, LLC, Unknown Member Managers of Niew Money, LLC, Niew Partnership, Lienholder, Unknown General Partners of Niew Partnership, Lienholder

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Helen Lucille Brown, Niew Money, LLC, Unknown Member Managers of Niew Money, LLC, Niew Partnership, Lienholder, Unknown General Partners of Niew Partnership, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Beginning at a 0.06’ rebar in the margin of Heritage Farm Road (SR 1149) and the southeastern corner of property now or formerly owned by Elvie S. Bean (Deed Book 416 at Page 1068) and running South 21 degrees 58’ 11” East 229.51 to a 0.05’ rebar; thence North 86 degrees 57’ 01” West 290.84 feet to a 0.10’ pipe; thence South 01 degrees 09’ 58” West 136.10 feet to a 0.06’ pipe; thence South 87 degrees 26’ 45” West 740.73 feet to a 0.06’ pipe; thence North with the line of Homestead-Shook, LLC (Deed Book 452 Page 2040), North 05 degrees 23’ 30” East 399.88 feet to a 0.14’ elbow pipe; thence South with the southern line of property now or formerly owned by Elvie S. Bean (Deed Book 416, Page 1068) South 88 degrees 00’ 25” East 910.31 feet to the point of Beginning, and containing 7.3058 acres, more or less, as shown on a survey by James Marvin Bradshaw, P.L.S., Bradshaw Surveying Company, dated September 29, 2005, entitled “Star Construction & Development, LLC”.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0003601, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0003601) Heritage Farm Rd.

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 17, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of April 1, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr20-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 22 CvS 145

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs of Bertie Alexander Watts, a/k/a Lou Bertha Watts, a/k/a Berta Watts, Unknown Heirs at Law of Joseph Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nelia Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Harrison Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Fonda Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Beatrice Boston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Richard Watts, a/k/a Richard Jackson Watts

TO: Unknown Heirs of Bertie Alexander Watts, a/k/a Lou Bertha Watts, a/k/a Berta Watts, Unknown Heirs at Law of Joseph Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Nelia Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Harrison Smith, Unknown Heirs at Law of Fonda Alexander, Unknown Heirs at Law of Beatrice Boston, Unknown Heirs at Law of Richard Watts, a/k/a Richard Jackson Watts

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a pine and runs South 7.3 poles to an iron spike; thence East 11 poles to a spike in the road; thence North with center of the road 7.3 poles to the fork of the road; thence West 11 poles to the BEGINNING, containing one-half (1/2) acre, more or less.

LESS and EXCEPTING the following tract:

BEGINNING on a spike, formerly a pine, Bertie Watts’ Northwest corner, and runs with her line South 48 feet to a spike; thence East 11 poles to the road; thence with the road North 48 feet to the intersection and old corner; thence with Watts’ line West 11 poles to the BEGINNING, containing (1-4th) of an acre, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0010271, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 243 Gravel Hill Ct

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 17, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 29, 2022.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

apr20-22c

************

Alexander County

Partnership for Children

Accepting 3 year bids for Smart Start Services

The Alexander County Partnership for Children issued a Request for Proposals for Smart Start funded activities that will provide services to children (0-5) and their families in Alexander County for a three year period beginning July 1, 2022. Specific activities included in the request are Child Care Resource & Referral, Circle of Parents, Raising a Reader, Play to Learn, Reach Out and Read, Program Coordination, Community Awareness and Education and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Any interested agency or organization may obtain a copy of the full Request for Proposals document at the ACPC office. All proposals must be received by 4:00 pm, April 27, 2022. Interested parties should contact Paula Cline, Executive Director, at 828-632-3799 or paula@alexanderchildren.org for activity specific information.

notice

apr13-22c

************

MILK BID

Alexander County School Nutrition Services is accepting bids for the 2022-2023 School Year for Milk Products. Bids will be publicly opened May 27, 2022, at Alexander County Schools, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC.

For information, contact Kathy Caudle, SNS, School Nutrition Director, at kcaudle@alexander.k12.nc.us or call (828)632-7001 ext. 211.

notice

apr13-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Fred White Deaton, II, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

SANDRA DEATON-AUTON

385 Deaton Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr27-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Alice Houston Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of March, 2022.

DESTRY JOE BOLICK

650 Country Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr27-22p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of John Clark Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of March, 2022.

GRETA MILLEER BRUCE

2425 Millersville Rd

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr27-22p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of John Lewis Eddy, III, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of March, 2022.

SUSAN PATRICIA EDDY

4705 All Healing Springs Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

apr27-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Laura Edwards Bittner, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Patricia Edwards Wells, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 6th day of July, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 6th day of April, 2022.

LAURA EDWARDS BITTNER

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executor

apr27-22p

************

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER NORTH CAROLINA

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Alexander County to vote in the following contests:

Democratic Primary Contests:

US Senate, US House of Representatives District 10

Republican Primary Contests:

US Senate, US House of Representatives District 10, NC Supreme Court Justice Seat 5, NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9, NC Court of Appeals Judge seat 11, NC State Senate District 36, Alexander County Board of Commissioners (unexpired term) .

Voters will not be required to show photo ID when they vote in the primary election on May 17, 2022. A North Carolina Superior Court has permanently enjoined the law requiring photo ID for voting. The court’s decision, which was issued Sept. 17, 2021, means that voters are not required to show photo ID in elections in North Carolina.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, May 17. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander Senior Center, April 28 until May 14. During the early voting period, the Alexander Senior Center will be open weekdays 8am to 7:30pm and Saturdays 8am to 3pm. Canvass will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Registered voters must request an absentee ballot with an official NC absentee ballot request form. There are two ways to submit the form:

1. Online through the NC Absentee Ballot Portal at votebymail.ncsbe.gov

2. on paper with the Absentee ballot request form available at the Board of Elections Office.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot request form is 5pm Tuesday May 10. Completed paper request forms may only be returned in-person to the Alexander County Board of Elections by the voter, the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a Multipartisan Assistance Team, or delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service (DHL, FedEx, or UPS). Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a qualified person of their choice if a near relative or legal guardian is not available. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

Registered voters who are affiliated with the Democratic Party, Republican Party, or are unaffiliated may vote in this election. In a partisan primary, voters affiliated with a political party may only vote their party’s ballot and may not vote in another party’s primary. For example, a registered Republican may only vote in the Republican Party primary. Unaffiliated voters may choose the Democratic or Republican ballot in a primary election. A voter’s party affiliation is based on their party affiliation listed on their voter record as of the voter registration deadline.

Persons who are not already registered to vote in Alexander County must register by Friday, April 22 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during onestop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Ray Warren, Chairman Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

apr20-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Robert A Carpenter

RE: Linda C Carpenter vs Robert A Carpenter

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Complaint for Absolute Divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 25, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 24th day of March, 2022.

Linda C Carpenter

107 Rodney Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

apr13-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carroll Eugene Cockrell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of March, 2022.

JANICE ADAMS COCKRELL

7085 Sulphur Springs Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

apr20-22p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

GRANVILLE COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

22 SP 57

CAROLYN WILLIAMS, ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF DIANNE GREEN ROBERTSON, DECEASED

V.

ALL PERSONS IN ESSE AND NOT IN ESSE WHO MAY CLAIM TO HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DIANNE GREEN ROBERTSON, DECEASED

TO: STEVIE ROBERTSON AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DIANNE GREEN ROBERTSON, deceased

Take notice that a Petition Against Unknown Heirs of Decedent Before Distribution was filed in the Office of the Granville County Clerk of Superior Court on March 21, 2022 in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is to determine any unknown heirs of the decedent, Dianne Green Robertson, who may be entitled to inherit from her estate. Any unknown heir that has not been identified by the Administrator of the Estate prior to the filing of the special proceeding is required to file a reply to the said Petition no later than May 9, 2022, said date being 40 days after the first publication of this notice. Failure to file a reply with the Granville County Clerk of Superior Court by such date shall act as a bar to any unknown heir of Dianne Green Robertson, deceased, being entitled to inherit from her estate. A reply to the said Petition shall be filed with the Granville County Clerk of Superior Court whose physical address and mailing address is 101 Main Street, Oxford, North Carolina 27565.

This the 30th day of March, 2022.

Andrea L. Hinshaw

Burns, Day & Presnell, PA

2626 Glenwood Ave., Ste. 560

Raleigh, North Carolina 27608

919-235-3839

Attorneys for Petitioner

notice

apr13-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Brenda Queen Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

MECIA REESE COMPTON

255 36th Ave Circle NW Hickory, NC 28601

executor

apr13-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Brenda Austin Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

SHERRY ELLER

456 Jane Sowers Rd

Statesville, NC 28625

administrator

apr13-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Ann Payne, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of March, 2022.

KENNETH RAYMAND PAYNE

397 Bennett Rd

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

apr13-22p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Doris M Pempkowski, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of June, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of March, 2022.

NANCY R MURRAY

1745 Friendship Church Rd Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

apr13-22p