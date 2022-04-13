Myrna Joy Childers, 71, passed peacefully in the home of her loving caregivers, Cathy Hebel and Larry Hooker, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

She was born on February 26, 1951, in Wilkes County, to the late Coy Lee and Sue B. Childers. She retired as a beautician of 30 years and was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. Myrna loved music, playing piano, singing, and loved to travel. She loved her family and friends and they all loved her.

She is survived by her brothers, Craig Childers (Debbie) and Adam Childers (Melissa), and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Ms. Childers will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Carson Moseley and Rev. Jimmy Parker will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International at PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

