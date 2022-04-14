FOL scholarship applications due April 27

Seniors at Alexander Central High School and Alexander Early College who have participated in youth programs or volunteered at the county’s libraries are eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship. The applications are available in each school’s counseling office. Completed applications are due back in the counselor’s office on April 27.

Non-traditional college students who plan to enroll in 12 or more college hours this next semester and have met the criteria for volunteering or participating in library activities are eligible to apply for this same $1000 scholarship. Contact Laura Crooks, director, at the Alexander County Library to obtain a copy of the application which is due back by April 27, phone 828-632-4058.

This scholarship has been awarded annually since 2015 when it was given in honor of the late Kay Bebber, a dedicated Friend volunteer.

The scholarship is funded through proceeds from the Friends Book Sale.