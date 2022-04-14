Sharon Moore Combs, 57, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Sharon was born May 2, 1964, in Raleigh County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late George Moore and Rosetta Pettry Moore.

She was of the Christian faith, loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed reading.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, Michael Frank Combs of the home; her daughter, Sebrina Combs of Taylorsville; her son, Michael Carlos Combs of the Bethlehem Community; her grandchildren, Shiloh Coney, Wyatt Coney, Silas Parsons, and Kai Pearson; and six siblings.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Sharon Moore Combs.