Firefighters on Friday afternoon, April 15, 2022, are requesting motorists to avoid Gus Pennell Lane in the Ellendale Community, due to two structures on fire and a brush fire there. Access room is limited for emergency vehicles. Gus Pennell Lane is located off Hidden Valley Road, which runs off Mountain Valley Church Road near Dover Church Road.

At last report, the NC Forest Service is responding a bulldozer unit and an airplane to the scene.