Mary Jean Bridges Lentz, 98, of Stony Point, died on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home after a brief illness.

She was born in Heath Springs, South Carolina, on November 11, 1923, and was the daughter of the late John Marion Bridges, Sr., and Eugenia Beckham Bridges.

Mrs. Lentz was a graduate of Winthrop College in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She proudly served in our nation’s war effort during World War II as an employee of the Charlotte Plant of the United States Rubber Company, working with other brave women to place detonators in anti-aircraft shells.

She was a dedicated public school teacher in both South Carolina and North Carolina and was a lifelong member of Stony Point United Methodist Church. She was a talented artist, avid reader, and generous giver, supporting her children and many grandchildren in the pursuit of their degrees and careers. Her love for a plate of fried oysters was only surpassed by her love for her family, and she was cherished by all who knew her.

Mrs. Lentz was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred Woodrow Lentz; her brother, John Marion Bridges, Jr.; and her son, Danny Charles Lentz.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Tony Lentz and wife Alicia Bergey Lentz of State College, Pennsylvania, and Clark Lentz and wife Doris Bennett Lentz of Blacksburg, Virginia; two daughters, Jean Lentz of Statesville, and Mary Lentz Steudle and husband James Steudle of St. Simons Island, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Janice Queen Lentz of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Judy Ball and all the other devoted caregivers for their love and support.

Funeral services will be conducted at Stony Point United Methodist Church, on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Mickey Moree and Rev. Donnie Durham will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service at the Church. A graveside service will be held at Salem Cemetery in Heath Springs, South Carolina, on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Rocket Launch will be held this summer in Stony Point for extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Women of Stony Point United Methodist Church, PO Box 120, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Lentz Family.